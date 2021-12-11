Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year is now just around the corner. The award ceremony will celebrate those involved in an action-packed 12 months of sport.

Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Alex Scott will present the 68th edition of SPOTY. As a result of growing COVID-19 cases, there will be no studio audience present.

GiveMeSport Women runs through everything you need to know about this year’s event.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year date and time

This year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday, December 19th. Proceedings will begin at 6:45pm, and run until 9pm.

How to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year

BBC Sports Personality of the Year will be broadcast live on BBC One. It will likely be able to be shown on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app too.

What are the awards at BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

One athlete will be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year, but a number of other accolades will also be handed out.

This includes Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, World Sport Star, Young Sports Personality of the Year, and Unsung Hero.

The nominees for World Sport Star have already been announced, and include Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah and Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, American football legend Tom Brady, Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez and Dutch F1 star Max Verstappen round off the shortlist.

Who are the BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominees?

The nominees for BBC Sports Personality of the Year will be named on Monday, December 13th at 08:30am.

A number of female athletes are tipped to make the shortlist, including US Open winner Emma Raducanu.

The 19-year-old made history in September after she became the first ever qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam title.

Dame Sarah Storey could be included after becoming Britain’s most successful Paralympian in the summer, while Laura Kenny and Charlotte Dujardin became Britain’s joint most successful female Olympians.

F1 star Lewis Hamilton, diver Tom Daley and swimmer Adam Peaty are also favourites to be nominated.

What are Emma Raducanu’s chances of winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

Bookmakers have Raducanu as the clear favourite to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

If she was to win, she would become the first woman to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year since equestrian Zara Phillips in 2006.

Raducanu, who will miss the awards ceremony as she is training in the Middle East, revealed she would prefer Hamilton to be given the accolade.

Previous winners of BBC Sports Personality of the Year

The past 10 years of BBC Sports Personality of the Year has been dominated by male athletes:

2010 – Sir AP McCoy

2011 – Mark Cavendish

2012 – Sir Bradley Wiggins

2013 – Sir Andy Murray

2014 – Lewis Hamilton

2015 – Sir Andy Murray

2016 – Sir Andy Murray

2017 – Sir Mo Farah

2018 – Geraint Thomas

2019 – Ben Stokes

2020 – Lewis Hamilton

