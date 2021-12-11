Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger was caught up in a furious post-match confrontation which led to him being dragged away by his teammates after their 3-2 win over Leeds United.

The German defender grabbed left-back Junior Firpo by the scruff of the neck before then becoming involved in a remarkable brawl with several opposition players at Stamford Bridge.

The incident occurred after the final whistle blew to mark the end of Chelsea's Premier League game against Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa's side seemed all but certain to be heading back to Elland Road with at least a well-deserved point for their troubles before a late Jorginho penalty broke their hearts in the 94th minute.

Firpo then thought he was Tom Daley as he went down having collided with the air inside the penalty area.

Firpo, 25, and Rudiger, 28, appeared to get into a disagreement, with the latter apparently taking exception to the former's attempts to deceive the referee.

Rudiger then grabbed a hold of Firpo after full-time but he somehow managed to escape his clutches before several Leeds players stepped in to support their teammate in the ensuing scrap.

Thankfully Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku were at the scene to help out before things got too out of hand between the two sets of players at the final whistle but by then the damage had already been done as Rudiger struggled to contain his anger.

Rudiger joined Chelsea in July 2017 after previously starring for his native Germany in the Confederations Cup and at Serie A giants Roma in the Champions League and Italian top flight.

The incident is reminiscent of the famous scrap between former stars Diego Costa and Moussa Dembele dubbed the Battle of the Bridge in May 2016.

Speaking to the press after the match, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said: "Emotions were boiling. I think it's normal. I didn't hear it was anything serious so all good."

