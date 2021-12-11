Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling reached 100 Premier League goals after scoring in Saturday's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad.

The Englishman's controversial penalty against Wolves took him to his century.

Wolves' Raul Jimenez was sent off for a second yellow card shortly before the half-time whistle blew which left Bruno Lage's men down to ten for the best part of 45 minutes.

And their luck would soon go from bad to worse as referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot after Joao Moutinho was judged to have handled the ball in the box following a cross from Bernardo Silva.

However, VAR bizarrely refused to overturn the decision, despite replays clearly showing that it actually struck him in the armpit.

Sterling made it 1-0 from the spot to rub further salt in the wounds.

But he was quick to downplay his achievement as he praised his teammates for staying 'patient' after they toiled against a resolute Wolves defence.

The 27-year-old said. "It’s a lovely achievement. Some fantastic players in there, I really wanted to be in among them.

"We had to keep patient, they kept it tight and we knew if we kept playing we’d eventually break through.

"We keep saying the next game, the next game, we’ve done that again today and now we look forward to midweek."

England winger Sterling hit his landmark ton in 303 matches - more than twice as many as his fellow countryman Harry Kane.

But where do they rank overall when it comes to the youngest players to score 100 goals in Premier League history?

Find out with our comprehensive list, below...

20. Les Ferdinand - 30 years and 155 days

19. Frank Lampard - 30 years and 135 days

18. Nicolas Anelka - 29 years and 276 days

17. Sadio Mane - 29 years and 178 days

16. Mohammed Salah - 29 years and 90 days

15. Robin van Persie - 29 years and 28 days

14. Dwight Yorke - 29 years and 23 days

13. Jermain Defoe - 28 years and 198 days

12. Darren Bent - 27 years and 361 days

11. Sergio Aguero - 27 years and 322 days

10. Robbie Keane - 27 years and 171 days

9. Andy Cole - 27 years and 126 days

8. Raheem Sterling - 27 years and three days

7. Thierry Henry - 26 years and 177 days

6. Alan Shearer - 25 years and 139 days

5. Romelu Lukaku - 24 years and 308 days

4. Harry Kane - 24 years and 191 days

3. Wayne Rooney - 24 years and 100 days

2. Robbie Fowler - 23 years and 283 days

1. Michael Owen - 23 years and 134 days

