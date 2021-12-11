Leeds latest news: Marcelo Bielsa 'going to upset' key Elland Road man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United cult hero Carlton Palmer has alleged that Marcelo Bielsa and Kalvin Phillips may have had a bust-up behind the scenes at Elland Road after noticing a change in body language.

Phillips has made 131 appearances since Bielsa took charge of the Whites in the summer of 2018 but there have been signs of disagreement between the pair in recent weeks.

What's the latest news involving Phillips?

Leeds have been rocked by the news that Phillips is set to be out of action for two months after suffering a hamstring injury during last weekend's 2-2 draw with Brentford.

The 26-year-old's setback came days after Bielsa was forced to deny claims of a falling out with his star midfielder.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp weighed in by insisting "there's something not quite right" after Phillips was substituted midway through the goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Phillips featured at centre-half in that clash, a matter of days after surprisingly being deployed in the same position at Tottenham Hotspur.

His performance in north London led to praise from former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy.

However, Phillips told Sky Sports, via the Express, that he did not understand why he had been asked to stray away from his usual central midfield position.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the situation?

Palmer believes playing Phillips out of position prior to his injury will have frustrated the England international.

The former Leeds ace, who made 114 appearances during his time at Elland Road, thinks there may have been a change in the relationship between Phillips and Bielsa.

Palmer exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "I understand they have got injuries and Kalvin can play at the back, but you are going to upset him by doing that.

"It seems the body language that I'm seeing between the two of them has changed.

"He took him off at half-time against Brighton and said he wasn't injured. He said it was tactical but then you're taking off one of your best players for the last few seasons."

Are clubs looking to pounce and tempt Phillips away from Elland Road?

Reports suggest Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle it out to persuade Phillips to join them in a £60million deal next summer, with the Red Devils making the 19-cap England international a priority.

Phillips' current Leeds deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024 and the Whites opened negotiations, including a potential major pay rise, with Phillips in September.

It was then claimed that discussions had reached an advanced stage a month later, with Leeds being keen to agree terms ahead of the transfer window reopening, but clubs have been put on alert as a fresh contract has yet to be confirmed.

