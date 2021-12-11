Ibrox latest news: Fresh claim emerges on 'best £50k Rangers have ever spent'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has described Glen Kamara as the best £50,000 that Rangers have ever spent.

Kamara joined the Scottish Premiership champions in 2019 and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances in three years.

Where did Kamara sign from?

The Finland international actually started his playing career at Arsenal. Having come through the ranks at Hale End, he would play once, in a League Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday back in 2015.

Kamara would have undoubtedly gained valuable experience from being at the club at the same time as the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, but he was sold to Dundee after a successful trial before he got the opportunity to play with either of those two world class talents.

18 months later, the midfielder would catch the eye of Rangers, who paid the Dee just £50,000 to bring him to Ibrox.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

And he's been a revelation ever since. In total, Kamara has played 129 times for the Gers, scoring five goals, and helped Rangers finally end their long wait for a league title last season.

Furthermore, he's gone on to win 40 caps for Finland, and Bridge reckons that the money they paid for Kamara is one of their best ever pieces of business.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say about Kamara?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Rangers paid £50,000 for Glen Kamara, which is probably the best 50 grand Rangers have ever spent."

VAR saved Arsenal from taking a BEATING at Everton! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Is Kamara one of Rangers' best ever signings?

In terms of value for money, Kamara is surely at the top of the tree, epitomised by the fact Scott Airfield once called him the "steal of the century" in an interview back in 2019.

In a day and age when millions are being thrown around each and every window, £50,000 is an incredibly small amount for someone to spend on a player.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Rangers footballer from the 2000s? Jordan McMillan Jesper Christiansen Graeme Smith Steve Kinniburgh

You only need to look at the £6m fee that was being touted from Aston Villa in August to know exactly what sort of deal Rangers got when they brought Kamara to Ibrox.

His days at Rangers might be numbered with Villa's interest, but when he does depart, he'll surely go down as one of their best ever bargains.

News Now - Sport News