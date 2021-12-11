Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aaron Ramsdale was in glorious form for Arsenal once again this weekend.

It's simply beyond reproach that the 23-year-old has been one of the Premier League signings of the season because his Southampton display was merely the latest in a long line of masterclasses.

There were no shortage of eyebrows raised when Arsenal snapped up the Englishman for £24 million in the summer, but it's proven to be nothing short of an inspired decision by the club.

Ramsdale's stellar season

Having swiftly usurped Bernd Leno in the Gunners' goalkeeping pecking order, Ramsdale has handled the pressure with remarkable confidence and presence for a shot-stopper of his age.

Not only has Ramsdale produced a series of outrageous saves - most notably that stop to deny James Maddison - but he's also been hoovering up clean sheets like they're going out of fashion.

Despite playing for an Arsenal team that has undulated in form this season, the ex-Sheffield United man has amassed the third-most Premier League shutouts with seven clean sheets in 13 matches.

Ramsdale shines vs Southampton

And Ramsdale's superb performance in the 3-0 win over Southampton was the latest of the bunch with only Ederson and Edouard Mendy having prevented the opposition from scoring more often.

However, it would be shallow to limit our praise to Ramsdale's defensive contributions because Saturday's victory was yet another showcase for the England man's attacking threat, too.

Arsenal fans will be well aware that Ramsdale is one of the best Premier League goalkeepers with his feet, causing the opposition real problems with his distribution across the 2021/22 campaign.

Ramsdale's stunning pass vs Southampton

In fact, Ramsdale almost paved the way for Arsenal to score directly from one of his kicks in first-half stoppage time against Southampton with a truly stunning pass that found its way to Gabriel Martinelli.

And while, sadly, Martinelli didn't get the shot off required to either gift Ramsdale an official assist or chance created, there's no denying that it was a masterclass in distribution from a goalkeeper.

You could even tell from Ramsdale's reaction to his pass not resulting in a goal that it really was an outrageous delivery, so be sure to check out the Arsenal man's punt in all its glory down below:

Imagine being that accurate at passing with the ball out of your hands... ridiculous.

Deserving of a goal

Arguably the best bit about Ramsdale's pass was that it almost looked as though he was merely going to roll the ball out to his defence, before deciding to swing for the fences with a long ball.

And boy was Martinelli glad that he did because the pass into his run down the left wing couldn't have been more accurate, so it really is a shame that he wasn't more ruthless and fired a shot off.

However, maybe we shouldn't be so greedy as to wonder 'what if?' because goal or not, we should let it serve as the umpteenth reminder this season that Ramsdale is one of the best in the business.

