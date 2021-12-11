Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim on exciting 'discussion' involving Conte and Levy

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge is sure Antonio Conte has had discussions with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ahead of January.

With the transfer window opening next month, Conte will have the chance to improve his Tottenham team and boost their chances of securing Champions League football for next season.

What did Tottenham do in the last transfer window?

The summer transfer window was quite a productive one for Spurs, who managed to add to more than one area of their squad.

Cristian Romero was their standout signing after he joined from Atalanta in a £42.5m deal to strengthen the north London club's central defence.

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini also arrived from Gian Piero Gasperini's side to provide cover for Hugo Lloris, while right-back Emerson Royal and winger Bryan Gil were Nuno Espirito Santo's other two first-team signings.

Still, you get the impression that Conte wants to add to that, as Spurs continue to be linked with a whole host of players from Serie A.

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport last month, the Italian has both Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on his January wish list.

What has Michael Bridge said about Antonio Conte?

Bridge thinks Conte has had discussions with Levy and that funds could be available for the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss next month.

The Sky Sports journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure there's been a discussion and maybe Daniel Levy's said, 'Look, if you want, there will be funds available.'"

How much could Antonio Conte have to spend?

The Sun reported last month that Conte will be given a £150m war chest to revive Tottenham after the club's recent slump.

Having enjoyed Champions League football under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, the north London outfit now find themselves playing in the Europa Conference League.

Furthermore, they probably could do with some more investment into their squad, especially if the aim is to be up there with Manchester City and Liverpool.

As for outgoings, there could be a few exits next month, with the likes of Harry Winks and Steven Bergwijn being linked with moves away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to the MailOnline, Winks is attracting interest from Newcastle United, who will be desperate to improve their squad amid their relegation battle.

Meanwhile, Ajax are thought to be keen on the idea of bringing former PSV Eindhoven winger Bergwijn back to the Netherlands.

