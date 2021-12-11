Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For the first time in quite a while, Becky Lynch was defeated via pinfall after Friday Night SmackDown went off the air last night.

Despite being a member of the WWE Raw roster, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were present at the Staples Center, wrestling after last night's SmackDown show.

After the show went off the air, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair had a fatal-four way match for the crowd in attendance, with the result surprising many.

The finish to the match saw Sasha Banks pin Becky Lynch, which is incredibly surprising, considering Lynch is hardly ever pinned.

As previously noted, Becky Lynch rarely loses matches, and the bouts that she does lose more often than not end up being via disqualification or count-out.

Interestingly, the last person to pin Becky Lynch was also Sasha Banks, with 'The Boss' pinning 'The Man' on the October 15 episode of SmackDown.

Prior to that, Lynch hadn't been pinned in over 880 days, with Lynch dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship via Money in the Bank cash-in to Bayley on May 19, 2019.

Becky Lynch is currently locked in a feud with Liv Morgan over the Raw Women's Championship, with Lynch having to cheat to beat the former NXT star on Monday Night Raw this week.

Sasha Banks, on the other hand, looks set to enter a feud with Charlotte Flair at some stage in 2022, with many speculating that a WrestleMania match could be on the cards.

