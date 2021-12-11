Anfield latest news: 'Liverpool will want' £90m star to stay amid uncertainty

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool remain determined in their bid to tie Mo Salah down to a new long-term contract but could backtrack if his wage demands prove to be too hefty to meet, according to journalist Emmet Gates.

Salah is approaching the final 18 months of his current Anfield agreement, with his £200,000-per-week deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

What's the latest news involving Salah?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted earlier this week that he remains relaxed over the internal negotiations with Salah and pleaded for patience over an agreement being reached.

Salah told Egyptian TV channel MBC Masr, via Sky Sports, he wants to remain in the Premier League but it is up to his current employers to resolve the situation.

A positive piece of news for Reds fans is that the 29-year-old, who is valued by Transfermarkt at £90million, revealed in October he would like to finish his career on Merseyside.

However, a major stumbling block could prove to be Salah's demands as it has been reported that he is looking to secure a new deal worth £500,000-per-week.

As a result, Salah would more than double his current wage package if Liverpool's hierarchy opt to agree to the request and also become the club's highest-paid player.

Enter Giveaway

Despite the uncertainty over his future, Salah's form has not suffered a negative impact and he is currently the Premier League's top goalscorer.

What has Emmet Gates said about Salah?

Gates has confirmed that Liverpool are still working hard behind the scenes to strike an agreement with their star man.

Divock Origi does it AGAIN! Late winner as Liverpool beat Wolves! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

The journalist feels a new deal will only not be signed if Salah's search for a big pay rise proves to be unreachable for the club hierarchy.

Gates told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, Salah is a given.

"Liverpool will want him to stay should his wage demands not spiral out of control."

1 of 20 What is Mohamed Salah's nationality? Tunisian Algerian Moroccan Egyptian

Are clubs looking to pounce on Salah's uncertainty?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Salah's contract situation and remain interested.

It has been claimed that Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich could enter the race to sign the attacker if Salah's future is not resolved quickly.

Meanwhile, former Premier League striker Darren Bent - speaking on talkSPORT - has urged Salah to reject offers from Real Madrid and Barcelona and stay at Liverpool if bids from the Spanish giants are tabled when the transfer window reopens next month.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News