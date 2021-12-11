Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Something rather amusing happened during one of the ad breaks for last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown featuring Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Michael Cole turned 53-years-old on Wednesday, and while it may have been a few days late, Pat McAfee wanted to celebrate Cole's big day during SmackDown last night.

The moment didn't make it onto the actual broadcast for the show, but during one of SmackDown's ad breaks, Pat McAfee led the Staples Center in a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' for the announcer.

Pat McAfee has been fantastic on commentary for Friday Night SmackDown since joining the booth in April 2021, and it's moments like this that really endear the fans to the former NFL star.

The fans in Los Angeles were also treated to another rare moment after SmackDown went off the air last night, with Becky Lynch picking up an incredibly rare pinfall loss.

Despite being one of the most protected people in WWE, Becky Lynch was pinned by Sasha Banks after the show went off the air last night, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Last night's SmackDown also saw Brock Lesnar absolutely destroy Sami Zayn, with Universal Champion Roman Reigns not appearing on the show in any capacity.

You can read a complete write-up of what happened on Friday Night SmackDown last night by reading our results page by clicking right here.

You can watch WWE SmackDown every single week live in the UK over on BT Sport.

