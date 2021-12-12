Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Talk about an upset! Julianna Pena has stunned the MMA world by beating Amanda Nunes against all the odds to clinch the UFC women's bantamweight title.

Many predicted a walk in the park for Nunes, but Pena put on an astounding display in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

A rear-naked choke sealed the win for Pena mid-way through the second round, and best believe her finish will be talked about for many, many years to come.

It was Nunes who landed some big shots early on, most notably a heavy leg kick that put Pena off-balance. The Brazilian also brought Pena down to the canvas, but her submissions attempts all failed.

As we got into the second round, Pena began to find her rhythm while Nunes started to look increasingly fatigued. And that’s right when Pena pounced ahead of a historic triumph.

Obviously disappointed, Nunes said in her post-fight interview: “I did everything tonight.

“I trained very hard for this fight. Congrats to Julianna.”

On the winning side, Pena said: “You have the ability to do anything that you want in this life and I just proved that tonight!"

It’s safe to say the entire crowd at T-Mobile Arena was left speechless after what they had just witnessed.

Nunes’ first loss since 2014 will undeniably be in the headlines for many days/weeks/months to come, but we have a new UFC women’s bantamweight champion and her name is Julianna Pena!

