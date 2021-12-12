Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After nearly getting knocked out in the first round, Charles Oliveira battled back to claim victory over Dustin Poirier via a third-round submission.

The Brazilian has now won 10 in a row and will be the UFC lightweight title holder going into 2022.

Poirier has now lost for the first time since his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov back in September 2019, and The Eagle quickly took to Twitter to react to Oliveira’s triumph.

Khabib tweeted: “My congratulations Champ, you deserve this.”

While Khabib previously questioned Oliveira’s status as a UFC champion, the Brazilian has gone and proven him and many other critics wrong by bouncing back after a timid first round against Poirier.

Before his victory, Oliveira shrugged off any claims made by Khabib that questioned him as a champion, saying: “To be honest, I don’t care what Khabib says.

“He can say whatever he wants. He’s retired now so I don’t really care about what he has to say.”

Oliveira claimed the lightweight title for the first time back in May of 2021, a title that was vacated by Khabib following his retirement in October 2020.

The Brazilian has now reclaimed the title to further establish himself as an outright champion in UFC.

Where it all gets juicy is that a fourth fight between Poirier and Conor McGregor seems more likely now, once the Irishman has fully recovered from his injury.

But for now, Oliveira will bask in all his glory while Khabib has yet to witness anyone other than the Brazilian hold the title he held for over two years.

