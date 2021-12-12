Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following Dustin Poirier’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Nate Diaz was quick to take to Twitter to voice his opinion on the fight.

As many remember, Poirier fought Conor McGregor twice in 2021 and won both bouts, which put him next in line to fight Oliveira for the lightweight title.

And, as the American failed, his countryman Diaz questioned how McGregor let Diamond beat him twice this past year.

Diaz’s tweet read: “How Conor let DP f*** him up hella times he sucks.”

Evidently, Diaz is firing shots at both fighters despite being on a two-fight losing streak himself.

Many users in the replies to the tweet seem to agree with Diaz, while others even condemned McGregor and Poirier more.

One reply read: “@TheNotoriousMMA is the worst thing that happened to lightweight.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Given Poirier’s loss, a fourth fight against McGregor is seemingly far more likely now once the Irishman fully recovers from the injury he sustained in their trilogy bout.

Diaz, Poirier and McGregor are each no stranger to some Twitter beef, and shortly after the tweet was published, McGregor clapped back with a reply.

The Irishman said: “You lanky string of p*** he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yup it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day!”

In a follow up tweet, McGregor then said: "Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge in tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power.

“Runner up champ yous two are at least you can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least that's something hahaha.”

With the fans having already reacted to Diaz’s tweet and McGregor’s reply, our fingers will be spamming the refresh button on Twitter as we await a response from Poirier.

News Now - Sport News