Zlatan Ibrahimovic came to AC Milan's rescue yet again on Saturday evening.

I Rossoneri went into their Serie A clash against Udinese looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

But they were trailing 1-0 going into stoppage time at the match at Dacia Arena.

Beto's 17th minute goal looked as if it would give the home side all three points.

But Zlatan popped up in the 92nd-minute to score a fine equaliser and give his side a share of the spoils.

The ball dropped kindly to the Swedish international in the box and he made a mockery of his age as he found the net with an acrobatic effort.

View the goal below...

Zlatan is now 40 years old but he continues to score acrobatic goals like this on a daily basis.

Zlatan has now scored 300 goals in Europe's top five leagues.

He has become just the third player in history to achieve the feat, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

What a way to bring up such an impressive landmark.

Earlier in the week, following Milan's Champions League exit, Zlatan vowed they'd give everything in their quest to win Serie A.

“We are disappointed about the exit from the Champions League, we are very sorry, but we will fight to win the Scudetto,” Ibrahimovic told Radio Deejay, per football-italia. “We will do everything to win it and we will not give up.

“In failure there’s also success, we will grow and gain experience.”

He certainly stayed true to his word against Udinese.

