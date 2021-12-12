Spurs latest news: Conte thinks 6 ft 4 ace not at 'level Tottenham need'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Antonio Conte does not think Joe Rodon is at the level Tottenham need, says Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Rodon has been overlooked by Conte following the 52-year-old's appointment as Tottenham manager, with the defender not even making the matchday squad for games against Everton and Brentford.

How is the season going for Joe Rodon?

It has been a disappointing season for Rodon so far. The 24-year-old has barely kicked a ball in the Premier League after making just one appearance under Nuno Espirito Santo before his dismissal last month.

That theme has continued under Conte, who has gone with the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies like in the recent 3-0 win against Norwich City.

It means the Italian is the third permanent Tottenham manager who has not quite fancied Rodon, with Jose Mourinho also snubbing the 6 ft 4 centre-half at times last season despite being the man to have brought him to north London.

And when Cristian Romero, who arrived at Spurs for big money in the summer, returns from injury, you would expect Rodon to fall even further down the pecking order.

What has Michael Bridge said about Joe Rodon?

Bridge thinks Conte has his doubts about Rodon right now as the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss continues to overlook the ex-Swansea City star.

The Sky Sports journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "As it stands right now, I just get this feeling that Antonio Conte doesn't think he's at the level Tottenham need."

What next for Joe Rodon?

With Tottenham now playing a back three under Conte, Rodon may have thought he would get more opportunities, especially now with Romero sidelined. However, that has not been the case, which should be a worry for the Wales international.

Fortunately for him, though, there is a transfer window coming up. If he is itching for game time, then a loan move must be in his mind right now. In fact, It might be his best option, as Spurs continue to be linked with defenders across Serie A.

According to 90min, Conte is open to bringing AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Calciomercato have mentioned the possibility of a reunion with Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij.

It makes for grim reading for Rodon, whose Tottenham future will probably be over if Conte ends up adding either one of Romagnoli or De Vrij to his squad next month.

