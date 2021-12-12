Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard a 'big, big fan' of £15m target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is a "big fan" of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, claims Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Gerrard, of course, managed Kamara during his time at Ibrox, and the new Villa boss is reportedly eyeing up a reunion with the 26-year-old.

What is the latest news involving Glen Kamara?

According to the Daily Record, Kamara is of interest to Gerrard, as well as Rangers team-mate Ryan Kent, and could cost £15m.

However, the Liverpool legend is not the only fan Kamara has at Villa Park it seems. The Daily Record have also claimed that the Midlands club were already tracking the 40-cap Finland international before Gerrard's arrival, with a £6m bid almost launched in August.

Kamara's contract does not expire until 2025, so those at Ibrox will not be panicking. But the riches of the Premier League and the former Arsenal man having the chance to reunite with Gerrard at a big club like Villa could easily push a transfer through.

Kamara has also said in the past that "it would be a dream" to play in English football's top flight, so this is certainly one you would not rule out.

What has Michael Bridge said about Glen Kamara and Steven Gerrard?

As already mentioned, other Rangers players like Kent have been linked with a move to Villa following Gerrard's appointment as Villans boss. But based on Bridge's words, it seems like Kamara is the one the England legend really likes.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "He's a big fan of Kamara, a big, big fan of Kamara."

Will Rangers be able to keep hold of Glen Kamara?

Once the Premier League comes calling, it is hard to say no - Rangers fans only have to look at Gerrard.

And you would have to imagine that Kamara would find himself in that situation, with the ex-Dundee player having already stated his desire to play in the top tier of English football.

Furthermore, if Villa do make a bid for Kamara, it is probably going to be difficult for the Gers to retain his services.

Rangers will also have to be wary of interest from other Premier League sides. During the summer, the MailOnline claimed that Brentford and Watford were keen on Kamara, so perhaps they may decide to throw their hats into the ring in January or next summer.

But as for Villa, given that link with Gerrard, this is a story that is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

