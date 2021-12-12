Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United's Ralf Rangnick era has gotten off to a positive start as they secured yet another three points at Norwich.

It was far from an easy trip though as the Canaries made the Red Devils earn every inch of their victory.

Had it not been for some remarkable heroics from David De Gea in goal, United might have been in quite a lot of trouble.

However, it's three more Premier League in the end but it is already clear to the new gaffer that there are mountains of work to be done to get the club back up and challenging for top honours.

The German tinker-man has already given a number of refreshingly honest interviews at the club since his arrival and has proven he not a man who likes to mince his words.

Such was the case yet again following the Norwich arm-wrestle as Rangnick was quick to criticise the body language of his new team.

"Some of our players are technical players," he began when questioned on the body language.

Enter Giveaway

"Today there was not so much space for technical solutions and then you need to be physically brave and compete on that kind of level when it comes to physicality."

It was then pointed out to Rangnick that there seem to be a marked drop off in intensity levels in comparison to the Crystal Palace game and, instead of deflecting or changing the subject, he agreed.

"No it was not deliberate [the drop off], we intended to play like that [against Palace] but it was an away game today and the other team played much more aggressively than Palace did.

"We need to raise our level of intensity in games like these."

Finally, he was asked how great a task it might be prove to be get individual players onto the level he would like them to be at in terms of intensity and drive.

"It's not only about players on an individual level but how we play as a team," he retorted.

"Of course it's also a question of who wins balls. What about the second balls? Do we win the second balls? As I said, on each position it was not the same."

Unsurprisingly, United fans were lapping up Rangnick's honesty. Here are some of the best reactions to his interview:

The response online was unanimous in support of the German with fans finally feeling they have the ruthless visionary they have been calling out for - one ready to give the playing staff some sort of identity.

United face Brentford next up in the week and will need to be at their best against a side that has developed a bit of a reputation for giving the big boys a good bruising.

It's the beginning of a long winding road for United but, for the first time in a long time, they at least have a heading.

Should Rashford and Bruno be dropped? | The Football Terrace

News Now - Sport News