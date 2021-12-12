Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea scored a dramatic late winner to beat Leeds United in a five-goal thriller on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues welcomed Leeds to Stamford Bridge for their Premier League clash looking to bounce back from Champions League disappointment in midweek.

It was the away side that took a surprise lead through Raphinha's 28th minute penalty.

Thomas Tuchel's soide battled back and led 2-1 with 30 minutes remaining thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Jorginho.

Leeds thought they had secured a point when Joe Gelhardt stepped off the bench to score his first Premier League goal.

But it was Chelsea who won all three points with virtually the last kick of the game.

Mateusz Klich felled Rudiger in the box and Jorginho made no mistake from the penalty spot as he coolly dispatched his effort past Illan Meslier.

It was an important three points for Chelsea given their recent troubles.

The game was a feisty affair and it all kicked off between both sets of players after the game.

Cesar Azpilicueta did not see out the full 90 minutes as he was replaced by Andreas Christensen in the second half.

Fan footage has emerged showing the Spaniard taunting Leeds fans while making his way around the pitch and to the bench.

Azpilicueta was presumably getting some unsavoury comments aimed at him and he reacted by blowing kisses at the away section.

Yet another reason why Azpilicueta is adored so adored by Chelsea fans.

Fans of the Blues enjoyed their captain's actions

Chelsea are still third in the Premier League table as they trail Manchester City by two points.

Tuchel was happy with his side after they picked up a hard-fought three points.

He told Sky Sports, per TeamTalk: “It was a nice game of football. Very intense and I’m very happy with how we played.

“I think we deserved to win but of course it’s lucky when you have a late goal in extra time. But coming back twice is very impressive and I’m very happy we turned things around. It was tough work but we didn’t expect anything else.

“There’s no alternative to winning in this dressing room. We have two days off now as we play again on Thursday. I’m really happy for the team and the staff that we have these two days with a feeling that we have turned things around.

“There are things to improve as always but I’m very happy with the result.

“We were lucky, we needed this. We were unlucky in last two games conceding very late goals so maybe this is exactly what we needed.”

