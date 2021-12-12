Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid are preparing for the arrival of city rivals Atletico Madrid for yet another El Derbi Madrileño.

The Galacticos, who are currently sitting pretty at the top of the La Liga standings will lock horns with their red and white rivals ten points behind them in fourth.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have been on fire so far during the 2021/22 campaign, winning all of their last five games in all competitions and Karim Benzema leads the goalscoring charts with 12 to his name.

Atleti managed to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Real Mallorca with a 3-1 away win at FC Porto which saw them advance to the Last 16 of the Champions League.

Diego Simeone will be hoping his side can kick on from their morale-boosting win on the continent by frustrating Real, who are situated just eight miles apart in the Spanish capital.

Date

Real Madrid will face off against Atletico Madrid on Sunday 12th December 2021 with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

How To Watch

This is how you can tune in to El Derbi Madrileño if you're in the UK:

Amazon Prime Video : Subscribe to Prime for £7.99 a month and you can add the channel to your account through your Prime Video app, which can be cast to TVs from a number of devices.

: Subscribe to Prime for £7.99 a month and you can add the channel to your account through your Prime Video app, which can be cast to TVs from a number of devices. Sky : Regular Sky customers can also add the channel to their package for the monthly fee - even if they are not signed up to a Sky Sports package.

: Regular Sky customers can also add the channel to their package for the monthly fee - even if they are not signed up to a Sky Sports package. Premier Sports: You can pick up a Premier Sports bundle that includes La Liga TV as well as both Premier Sports channels for just £12.99 per month.

Team News

Real will be confident they can string a 10th straight victory and have the attacking prowess to do just that.

It will be a race against time for Benzema to make the squad after missing his side's 3-1 win over Inter in midweek. David Alaba is likely to feature once more despite being injured and those are the only concerns that Ancelotti currently has at the time of writing.

The only concern for Simeone, as far as Atleti are concerned, is that Luis Suarez could miss El Derbi Madrileño.

Other than that, the Argentinian tactician should have a full squad to choose from

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Predicted Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Vrsaljko, Llorente, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco, Correa, Griezmann.

Prediction

If Real Madrid are on fire in the attacking department, then it should be a victory for the hosts considering how prolific their forward line has been this season.

Atleti will need to get through a good portion of the game without conceding, which will give them the best possible chance of getting anything out of the game.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid.

Odds

Here are the odds that various bookmakers are offering to win the game outright:

Real Madrid: 11/10

Draw: 12/5

Atletico Madrid: 12/5

Head to Head

Here is the head-to-head record between both sides as well as the last six meetings;

Real Madrid wins: 19

Draws: 11

Atletico Madrid wins: 10

7th Mar 2021: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid

12th Dec 2020: Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid

1st Feb 2020: Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid

12th Jan 2020: Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid

28th Sept 2019: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid

27th Jul 2019: Real Madrid 3-7 Atletico Madrid (Pre-season friendly)

