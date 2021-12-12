PSG vs Monaco Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge clash in Ligue 1 gets underway this weekend as Paris Saint-Germain face AS Monaco and we have all the details you need to know around this match.

PSG are running away with the league, and Monaco are having a poor season as they try to move away from midtable and challenge for the top six.

When these two sides play, no matter their form, it is always a great clash and form always seems to go out the window.

It is always a frightening prospect facing Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, but no doubt the opposition, Monaco will be fit and raring for the fight.

Here is everything you need to know about PSG vs Monaco:

Date

PSG and Monaco face each other on Sunday 12th December at the Parc Des Princes.

Home advantage will be a huge bonus for Maurico Pochettino’s side. Kick off is at 7:45 PM BST.

How To Watch

The game between PSG and AS Monaco will be showcased live on BT Sport.

Coverage will begin at 7pm UK time for viewers to watch the build up and pre-game analysis.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

As it stands, PSG are without superstar Neymar Jr, as well as German midfielder Julian Draxler, but there are rumours that Sergio Ramos could be a doubt.

Meanwhile, Monaco are without Kevin Volland due to suspension, and they also have four injuries, including Cesc Fabregas.

Head to Head

The two French sides have met in the league 80 times. There has been 24 draws, whilst AS Monaco have won 36 whilst PSG have won 20.

Odds

Paris Saint-Germain to win: 4/9

Draw: 19/5

AS Monaco to win: 11/2

Prediction

Despite form going out the window in this game, PSG need to win in order to emphasise their dominance in Ligue 1. We see Messi and Mbappe being able to come out on top in this match.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 AS Monaco

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport.

