Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daniel Agger enjoyed a successful career as a professional footballer.

The Dane started out at Brondby before moving to Liverpool in 2006.

Agger spent eight years in Merseyside, playing 232 times, before departing in 2014.

He spent two more years at Brondby before hanging up his boots at the age of just 31.

It's been five years since Agger hung up his boots. He's certainly kept himself busy during that time, though.

In 2013, Agger, set up a new sewage management business alongside his younger brother, Marco.

Agger invested £450,000 in the business, according to co-manager Rune Rasmussen.

"Daniel could have chosen to keep his money abroad, where taxes are lower, but he has opted to invest in Denmark to create jobs," he said, per sportsmole.

"Some four million krone, £450,000, have been invested. I hope this sewer company will become one of the largest in the industry."

It turns out that his investment was wise. According to reports, KloAgger made gross profits of £1.77 million in 2018/19.

He wasn't content in just staying in the sewage business, though.

It's no secret that Agger is a fan of tattoos. He is covered in them, after all.

So, shortly after retiring, the Dane invested in a tattoo company called Tattoodo. He even became a qualified tattoo artist himself.

Agger also owns two bars based in Copenhagen: Center Pubben and Rottehullet, as well as an investment company.

After a period away from football, Agger got his first job back in the game this summer as he was appointed HB Koge manager.

Agger's side are currently seventh in the second tier of Danish football, having picked up 20 points from their opening 18 games.

Agger even registered himself as a player this season amid an injury crisis, although he will only play if absolutely necessary.

The former Liverpool defender really has lived an interesting life. After being a success in virtually anything he does, time will tell whether he can excel as a football manager.

1 of 20 In what year was Klopp born? 1967 1968 1969 1970

News Now - Sport News