Julianna Pena shocked the world when she beat Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 on Saturday night, and based on their reaction, it looked as if even her own team weren’t expecting a win.

It is being referred to as one of MMA’s biggest ever upsets as Nunes lost her five-year hold on the UFC women’s bantamweight championship to Pena.

As well as this, Nunes had been unbeaten since 2014, meaning a victory for the Brazilian was all too predictable... or so it seemed.

The first round looked to consolidate everyone’s opinions on the fight. Nunes was in complete control and 32-year-old Pena looked out of her depth against the fighter one year her senior.

It appeared the Lioness was going to get another victory, but her opponent had other ideas.

It was a thrilling second round. Both fighters began to swing and punches were being landed on both faces. Pena looked more dominant doing this and sent a barrage of punches into her opponent throughout the round, at one point landing jab after jab after jab cleanly into the reigning champ’s face.

The Venezuelan Vixen had completely exhausted her opponent, who was now just standing against the cage.

This was Pena’s opportunity to make history, and she responded as best she could. She took down the Lioness before choking her to secure the famous upset.

The commentators, who had called the chaotic second round brilliantly, couldn’t believe what they were seeing, or contain their excitement about what was happening.

Joe Rogan looked like he’d seen a ghost as he saw Julianna Pena snatch the victory from Amanda Nunes. Daniel Cormier was also like a kid in a candy shop, as he simply couldn't hide his shock and excitement.

Even Pena’s own team looked in a state of shock. Her coaches were watching with their hands on their heads as it appeared their fighter was about to win before jumping straight onto the Octagon and celebrating with their new champion.

It was an incredible upset, and the reactions were just as good as the fight itself.

