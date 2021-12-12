Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix promises to be an absolute cracker.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are locked at the top of the standings with 369.5 points going into the final race of the season.

Whoever comes out on top in the United Arab Emirates will be the victor.

Verstappen has a slight advantage having qualified in first. Hamilton, meanwhile, is just a place behind in second.

Whatever happens there is bound to be drama aplenty.

There are plenty of sporting stars and celebrities from around the world in attendance at Abu Dhabi.

Those in attendance include Usain Bolt and musician Stormzy.

As always, Martin Brundle did his grid walk before the race and he managed to grab a word with the latter.

And, just as Stormzy was talking about how he hopes Hamilton comes out on top, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra came out of nowhere and interrupted the interview.

Grabbing a share of the microphone from Stormzy, Evra shouted his usual trademark: "I love this game!"

He added: "I don't care" as himself and Stormzy burst out laughing.

Brundle, meanwhile, didn't quite know how to react and swiftly took the microphone back from Stormzy.

Evra really is a madman, isn't he?! To be honest, given the character that the Frenchman is, it's not entirely surprising to see his actions at the Grand Prix.

