Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton arrived in Abu Dhabi for the Formula 1 finale level on points.

In one of the most intense seasons we have ever seen, it was apt that the two great rivals went into the race neck and neck.

An epic performance in qualifying saw Verstappen pip Hamilton to pole after Red Bull pulled off a blinder with the help of Sergio Perez.

However, with qualifying in the rearview mirrors, all eyes turned to the most crucial race start of the decade.

It was Hamilton who would show his experience as he tore off the line to leapfrog Verstappen and take the lead into the first corner.

It was the perfect start for Hamilton but Max was not about to let him get away with it.

Only a few corners later, the Red Bull driver lunged down the inside and seemingly took the place as Hamilton veered off track.

Having skipped the corner altogether, it was expected that Hamilton would have to give the place back but, after a short review, the stewards decided not to act.

The decision was met with a stunned rage from the Red Bull pit wall while the likes of Martin Brundle on Sky commentary was baffled by the decision.

The stewards claimed that Hamilton had given the advantage back but that simply didn't seem to be the case.

In a race as important as this one, the last thing we wanted was controversy but here we are.

Unsurprisingly, Christian Horner was absolutely enraged.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).



GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News