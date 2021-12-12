George Russell, Jeremy Clarkson and more outraged after Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen versus Lewis Hamilton was always going to be something special and it did not disappoint in the slightest.

Verstappen, 24, pipped Hamilton to first place in the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win his first Formula 1 World Championship.

It was a thrilling race from start to finish and one that will forever be remembered by many as one of the most controversial endings in motorsport history.

The hype leading up to the final race of the season has been nothing short of box office entertainment, and the race itself was just as sensational.

From the safety cars to the drama off the grid, even the most diehard F1 fans could not have predicted what was about to happen before Verstappen brought the curtain down on a truly unforgettable season.

Moments after the finish, Hamilton had every right to feel aggrieved after such a controversial finish to the season-ending GP which saw Verstappen overtake him on the final lap after a dramatic late Safety Car.

1 of 20 Where was Lewis Hamilton born? Stevenage London Peterborough Manchester

But despite the lingering bad blood between them, Hamilton was shown congratulating Verstappen on his famous victory.

That is the colours of a true champion and he deserves immense credit for the way in which he handled himself with grace and dignity despite having the title snatched away from him at the very last second.

The Yas Marinas Circuit on Abu Dhabi Hill was packed to the rafters with motorsport enthusiasts who were lucky enough to witness Hamilton and Verstappen push their cars to the limit, and once Verstappen passed Hamilton for the final time this year, fellow athletes, former drivers and others took to social media to share their own thoughts on what they had just watched from these two talented drivers.

News Now - Sport News