Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The greatest Formula 1 season even witnessed finished in the most jarring of crescendos as Max Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton to the drivers' title.

There was controversy from the word go as Hamilton took the lead from the start only to be caught up in a tight-run clash as Verstappen dived down the inside corners later.

Lewis skipped the corner and looked to have gained an advantage with many assuming that he would have to give the place back.

However, the stewards saw the incident differently and Hamilton was allowed to maintain his position in first place.

From that point on, it was all Mercedes and Hamilton as the seven-time world champion went up professional and ruthlessly killing the race off.

With only laps to go though, Nicholas Latifi crashed and a safety car was sent scuttling onto the track.

Enter Giveaway

The racers stacked up behind the safety car and it looked as though we would end the race as we were.

However, with one lap to go, Michael Masi allowed lapped cars to overtake and gave us one glorious lap of racing.

Verstappen duly pounced and clinched the title in the most dramatic of circumstances.

As fans drunk in one of the most intense endings to a season though, Mercedes were raging and, in the aftermath of Verstappen's win, have waisted no time in launching two protests.

One protest surrounds Article 48.8 of the sporting regulations, which says "no driver may overtake another car on the track, including the safety car, until he passes the Line (see Article 5.3) for the first time after the safety car has returned to the pits."

The second protest is based on Article 48.12, which says that "any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety car."

More to follow...



This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News