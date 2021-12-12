Aston Villa transfer news: £27m target 'would throw the cat amongst the pigeons'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield believes that Joe Gomez would "throw the cat amongst the pigeons" at Aston Villa.

The upcoming January window will give Steven Gerrard the first opportunity to improve his squad and Hatfield thinks that the addition of the Liverpool defender would be a good start.

What's the latest news with Gomez?

Having recovered from a long-term knee injury sustained whilst on international duty last November, Gomez has slipped down the pecking upon his return to fitness and has struggled to get a chance under Jurgen Klopp.

Gomez, valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, established himself as a regular alongside Virgil van Dijk during Liverpool's title-winning season but has lost his place in the side to Joel Matip and has been made to watch from the bench for the majority of the season.

The 24-year-old has made just three starts across all competitions and played only 12 minutes in the Premier League.

Furthermore, Gomez has been left out of the squad for the last five league games and according to the Mirror, Gerrard is keen on giving him a lifeline in January.

And Hatfield thinks that the England international would be an exciting addition for the Villa Park faithful.

What did Hatfield say about Gomez?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Joe Gomez would throw the cat amongst the pigeons because he would back himself and Villa fans would be really excited by that signing."

What are Villa's current centre-back options?

Gerrard does have four centre-backs at his disposal, but his early team selections would suggest that he isn't overly keen on Axel Tuanzebe or Kortney Hause.

The United loanee has played just six minutes, which came as a late substitute against Leicester on Sunday, whilst Hause has been left on the bench for all four of Gerrard's games in charge.

Gerrard's first-choice centre-backs are captain Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa, who've established an impressive partnership at the heart of the Villa defence, conceding four goals in his four games in charge.

Konsa even scored twice in the victory over Leicester, so were Gomez to arrive in January, he would most likely to be battling it out with those two for a starting place.

