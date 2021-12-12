Wolves transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on star once valued at £137m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield doesn't think that it would work for Wolves to sign Dele Alli in January.

Alli has been linked away from Tottenham following his lack of game-time, with Paul Merson suggesting that the Molineux side could be a good fit for him.

However, Hatfield disagrees, and doesn't believe that it would work from Wolves' point of view, although he would understand why Alli himself would be keen on signing for Bruno Lage's side.

What's the latest news with Alli?

According to The Athletic, Tottenham would be willing to let Alli leave next month.

Last January, Daniel Levy blocked a move to PSG and a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino, but almost 12 months later, Alli's situation has hardly improved, and this time it feels ever likelier that he'll leave.

Alli initially made a strong start to the campaign, starting the opening six Premier League games and scored the winner against Wolves, whilst his only other domestic goal involvement came in the Carabao Cup tie, also at Molineux, when he assisted Harry Kane.

But since being hauled off at half-time against Arsenal in September, Alli's hardly had a look-in domestically, with his only starts coming in Europe.

The England international, who was valued at an incredible £137m back in 2017, was the topic of conversation on Gillette Soccer Saturday recently, with pundit Merson suggesting that Wolves could be the club to get his "mojo" back following his recent struggles.

But Hatfield doesn't think that he would be a success, despite Alli desperately needing a move to get his career back on track.

What did Hatfield say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It wouldn't work if you're Wolves. I could understand it from the player's perspective because he'd want to go to a club where they're not worried about relegation."

Would Alli suit Wolves?

As we've seen from Antonio Conte's selections, Alli doesn't fit a team that plays with a back three, which would be the first question mark at Wolves.

Despite it being just under two years since Alli last scored from open play in the Premier League, he would still consider himself as a goalscoring midfielder and someone that likes to get beyond the striker, something he did so well when at his best alongside Harry Kane.

But it's been more than three years since Alli's last season of note, when he scored 14 goals in 2017-2018. And with his favoured number 10 position unlikely to be required in Lage's 3-5-2, it begs the question as to why Wolves would consider signing him.

