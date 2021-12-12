Norwich transfer news: 23 y/o Dean Smith target 'needs to rebuild his career'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich City transfer target Keinan Davis "needs to rebuild his career" by heading out on loan, according to BirminghamLive journalist Ashley Preece.

The Aston Villa striker is still awaiting his first senior start of the season having fallen down the pecking order in the Midlands.

What's the latest news involving Davis?

Football Insider claimed last month that Davis is on Norwich's radar ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in January.

The report suggests the Canaries could acquire the 23-year-old's services for as little as £2million when Dean Smith will enjoy the first opportunity to freshen up his squad since being appointed as the Norfolk club's head coach.

It is understood that Norwich are in pole position to sign Davis despite there also being interest from other clubs.

Smith worked with Davis during his time in charge at Villa Park, with the frontman being handed 49 appearances by the Canaries' new chief.

But Davis has been restricted to just 11 minutes of Premier League football this season and he is yet to feature under Villa head coach Steven Gerrard, who was appointed after Smith's sacking last month.

The striker's Villa contract, worth £45,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2024.

What has Ashley Preece said about Davis?

Although it appears Norwich are keen to welcome Davis to Carrow Road on a permanent deal, Preece feels it would be in the frontman's best interests to simply seek a loan switch.

Davis has been restricted to just 86 Villa appearances since being handed his senior debut back in January 2017.

Preece feels a temporary switch away from Villa Park could be what kickstarts Davis' career.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Davis needs to rebuild his career on loan in January.

"He needs to have a good end to the season, go back to Villa in the summer and see where he's at."

Would Davis be open to a move?

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Davis admitted he is looking to enjoy a consistent run of games and willing to leave Villa in order to gain match experience.

In the same interview, he claimed he was edging towards a loan switch to Championship side Stoke City during the summer transfer window before a knee ligament injury suffered in training scuppered any chance of the move going ahead.

Davis is also thought to be on the radar of Villa's Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion.

