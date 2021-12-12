Man City transfer news: Guardiola tipped to sign 'incredible' £45m star in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has tipped Manchester City to win the race to sign highly-rated young Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old, described as "incredible" by Serie A expert Conor Clancy, has been linked with several Premier League sides in recent months, but Bridge believes that Pep Guardiola's side will come out on top.

What's the latest news with Vlahovic?

According to The Sun, Newcastle have emerged as shock contenders to sign Vlahovic, whilst Manchester City and Tottenham have been admirers for some time.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on The Here We Go podcast that the Fiorentina striker "is not looking for this kind of solution right now".

Vlahovic, valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, first caught the eye of the top-flight when he scored 21 goals for the Italian outfit last term, 18 of which came in Serie A.

Despite strong interest last summer, the striker stayed with Fiorentina and has taken his game up a level, scoring 13 league goals already this season, which makes him joint-top goalscorer along with Ciro Immobile.

With Vlahovic on course to reach the top, Bridge reckons that the Etihad Stadium could be his next destination.

What did Bridge say about Vlahovic?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I have got this feeling that Manchester City are going to sign him; I just don't see how a major European club doesn't sign him."

Do Manchester City need a striker?

City's summer pursuit of Harry Kane, albeit a failed one, showed exactly how desperate Guardiola is to bring in another striker.

Guardiola's team do find themselves top of the Premier League but have just one recognised striker in Gabriel Jesus, and even he has found himself playing out wide on several occasions this season.

When Jesus has been playing wide right, the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling have been sharing the workload as a false nine, and none of those are out and out strikers.

Therefore, bringing in someone like Vlahovic would not only give the City boss a genuine number nine, but it would allow those above to play in their best positions, which should make them stronger altogether.

There's no guarantee that Vlahovic will be the man that Guardiola turns to, but City bringing in a striker has to be close to the top of their priority list in the coming windows.

