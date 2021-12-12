Leeds transfer news: Fresh hint emerges on chances of Bielsa re-signing £12m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has hinted that Leeds might have moved on from Eddie Nketiah when asked whether a January reunion could be on the cards.

The striker spent time on loan at Elland Road two seasons ago, and could be on the move once again after rejecting a new deal at Arsenal.

How did Nketiah perform at Leeds first time around?

There was a great deal of excitement around the young striker when he made the switch ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

Marcelo Bielsa had been in desperate need of another frontman to replace Kemar Roofe, who signed for Anderlecht despite finishing as the club's top goalscorer in the previous season, and turned to Nketiah.

He took just four minutes to introduce himself to the Elland Road fans, scoring a late winner against Brentford on his Championship debut. He would then continue his growing reputation as a super sub after coming off the bench to score and assist in a 2-0 win over Barnsley soon after.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

However, the 22-year-old, who was linked with a £12m move Crystal Palace earlier this summer and Leeds more recently, would score just once more in the league and would eventually be recalled by Arsenal in January after starting just twice in more than four months.

Therefore, Bridge doesn't expect Leeds to try and sign Nketiah for a second time despite still having friends at the club.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say about the possibility of Nketiah signing for Leeds?

Asked whether Leeds could look to sign Nketiah next month, he told GIVEMESPORT: "Have they moved on now, have they moved on? They had him in the Championship, so maybe even they've moved on.

"He's rejected a new contract and has no real future at Arsenal, so maybe a lower Premier League club or maybe even in the Championship."

VAR saved Arsenal from taking a BEATING at Everton! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Would Leeds want Nketiah?

Bridge has a point here. Surely Leeds won't go back in for the England Under-21s striker, not least because he's shown very little since Arsenal recalled him just under two years ago and still wouldn't start.

1 of 15 Which year did Paul Robinson leave Leeds United? 2002 2004 2006 2008

Leeds will be hoping to better their 9th-place finish from last term, so turning to a player who's scored just five goals in 40 Premier League games isn't likely to be the answer.

Therefore, whilst Nketiah could leave Arsenal at some point in the next six months, Elland Road is unlikely to be his next home.

News Now - Sport News