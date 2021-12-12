West Brom transfer news: 'Quality' 20 y/o striker 'would be an exciting signing'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield believes that Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun would be an exciting signing for West Brom.

The 20-year-old has been made available for a loan deal in January and Hatfield thinks that the Hawthorns would be a good destination for him.

What's the latest news with Balogun?

It was a whirlwind start to the season for the striker, who made his Premier League debut at Brentford on the opening day when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were both unavailable due to Covid-19. Balogun would last 59 minutes before making a late outing against Chelsea the following weekend.

However, with Mikel Arteta's side performing well before defeats at Manchester United and Everton recently, Balogun hasn't had a look in since, playing seven minutes of first-team football and hasn't been involved in a matchday squad in the league.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Balogun has continued to prove himself at Premier League 2 level, scoring 14 goals in 11 games, plus two more in the EFL Trophy.

But Arsenal believe that Balogun must be 'challenged at a higher level' – with several Championship sides linked with a loan move next month.

Hatfield has praised the youngster's quality and has backed West Brom to bring him in as a potential replacement for Jordan Hugill, who could return to Norwich having scored just once since arriving.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Hatfield say about Balogun?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Balogun's obviously someone who's got quality. I think he was linked away in the summer, but he's not going to see too many minutes with the options they've got there. It would be an interesting one, I think he would be an exciting signing."

VAR saved Arsenal from taking a BEATING at Everton! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Who's been linked with Balogun?

Given Balogun's outstanding goalscoring record for Arsenal's younger sides, it doesn't come as a surprise to see a long list of sides interested in signing him.

West Brom aren't actually included, although the list isn't short of second-tier outfits.

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

According to Football.London, the Gunners have already received a 'number of enquiries' for Balogun, with Millwall, Swansea and Middlesbrough just three of the interested parties, whilst French outfit St Etienne are also keen on signing the England Under-21s attacker.

Considering West Brom are comfortably above those three in the Championship table, they'd surely be favourites for Balogun's signature. But the Baggies already have Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant on their books, so they wouldn't necessarily be the Arsenal striker's preferred option.

News Now - Sport News