Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On the latest instalment of Friday Night SmackDown, a rarity occurred after the show went off air.

Raw stars Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair made an appearance on the blue brand, competing in a fatal four-way match with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

The clash would be a sight to behold for fans in the crowd at the Staples Center, as Big Time Becks was defeated by Banks via pinfall.

It's not often Lynch loses her matches, especially not by being pinned. The last person to pin The Man was also Banks, who claimed a non-title win back in October when the two were both on SmackDown together.

However, prior to that, Lynch's last WWE pin defeat was more than 880 days ago, when Bayley dethroned her as SmackDown Women's Champion in May 2019.

For Banks, it was a victory to earn bragging rights on her turf, but for Big Time Becks, it was a shock to the system, and one she clearly did not see coming.

After the match, Lynch spoke to a young girl in the audience, who she accused of distracting her and costing her the win.

"You distracted me!" she exclaimed. "I would have won!

"Next time it's you and me," Lynch then joked as she exited the stage with her blue brand belt in hand.

Fans on social media have been lapping up the exchange and praising Lynch for her lighthearted interactions with the fans despite having recently turned heel.

"I know she's being a heel, but this is so adorable," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another posted: "Maybe now everyone else will understand just how talented she is. Just that short encounter is something that kid will remember for a long time."

Lynch has since responded to the footage of her encounter with the fan, which has made the situation even funnier.

"I’m petitioning to have her banned from all future events," The Man posted in a recent tweet, which has received more than 10,000 likes.

Lynch's loss did not prove costly to her position as Raw Women's Champion, but she remains locked in a feud with rising star Liv Morgan, who recently challenged Big Time Becks for the title.

Lynch retained her belt on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw, but this rivalry seems to only just be beginning.

"This is not done by any means," Morgan said after the title match. "She needed to cheat to win and this is far from over."

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

News Now - Sport News