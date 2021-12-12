Tottenham transfer news: Shock £75m claim emerges at Spurs involving 25 y/o

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge thinks that Dele Alli was once worth over £100m but would be sold by Tottenham for less than half of that right now.

Alli was a key figure under Mauricio Pochettino when Spurs were Champions League regulars but is now nothing more than a squad player.

What's the latest news with Alli?

According to Transfermarket, Alli is valued at £27m, which is probably about right for a player who's gone almost two years without scoring from open play, with his last five goals coming from the penalty spot.

But, in truth, Alli's degression is nothing new. Since directly contributing to 31 goals in 50 appearances in Pochettino's final full season in 2017-2018, he's gradually got worse every year.

The following two seasons he was directly involved in 15 goals, before he managed only eight last term. This campaign he's on three.

Alli has gone from being an England regular, and one of the best young players in Europe, to essentially being demoted to Tottenham's second string team in the Europa Conference League.

Therefore, Bridge believes that if Spurs decide to cash-in on him, they'll be looking at getting nothing more than the £25m-£30m.

What did Bridge say about Alli?

He told GIVESPORT: "Well, a few years ago, when he was double Young Player of the Year, you're thinking he's worth over £100m.

"Now, someone asked me the other day, what is he worth or what would Spurs sell him for, £25m, £30m? That is really worrying."

Does Alli have a future at Tottenham?

His days at the club looked numbered under Jose Mourinho, but he survived, and whilst he enjoyed a brief revival under Nuno Espirito Santo, Alli's Tottenham career once again looks bleak.

He's started just once under Antonio Conte, playing only 56 minutes across six matches, and was hauled off early in the second-half against Mura last month in his start.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara called him a disgrace and said that he should never play for the club again after the defeat in Slovenia. And, if you're being totally honest, with Spurs' game against Rennes under serious threat, it's difficult to see where his next start comes from.

It's unlikely to come in the Premier League, so unless Alli gets a chance against West Ham in the League Cup or the FA Cup tie with Morecambe, he's likely to spend the next few weeks watching on from the sidelines.

