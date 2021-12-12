Rangers transfer news: £6.3m star 'high' on van Bronckhorst's wishlist at Ibrox

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joey Veerman remains high on Rangers' list of transfer targets and Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Ibrox appointment could prove key in getting the deal done, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Van Bronckhorst was unveiled as the Gers' new boss last month and will get his first opportunity to freshen up his squad when the transfer window reopens next month.

What's the latest news involving Veerman?

Veerman was heavily linked with a move to Rangers during the summer and then-manager Steven Gerrard was hopeful of striking a deal worth £7million with Dutch outfit Heerenveen.

However, Heerenveen set a price tag of more than £10million and the central midfielder labelled his employers' financial expectations as "crazy" when interviewed by Dutch media outlet VI, via the Daily Record.

Rangers were not Veerman's only suitors as Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, via the Daily Record, reported Italian side Hellas Verona saw a bid rejected.

Veerman admitted defeat in his bid to exit Heerenveen despite interest from Netherlands sides Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar as the summer deadline neared.

Along with Rangers, Ajax, Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar, Hellas Verona and Atalanta are understood to be tracking the 23-year-old.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Veerman?

Although there has been a change of management at Ibrox, O'Rourke believes Veerman remains firmly on Rangers' radar.

The journalist reckons van Bronckhorst could play a pivotal role in ensuring his fellow countryman completes a January switch to the blue half of Glasgow.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Veerman will definitely be high on the list of targets.

"They tried to sign him in the summer and he still remains high on their list of potential targets.

"With van Bronckhorst in there now, I think it just gives extra weight in maybe following up that interest in the Dutchman."

How has Veerman performed during the early stages of his career?

The vast majority of Veerman's appearances this season have come in a defensive midfield role, but that has not stopped him showing his attacking intent as he notched three goals and seven assists heading into the weekend.

Rangers' initial interest came because of his eye-catching performances last term, when he found the back of the net on nine occasions and registered a further 11 assists in 35 outings.

Veerman, who is valued at £6.3million by Transfermarkt, has yet to earn a senior cap for the Netherlands squad but has shown talent from a young age as he represented his homeland at international level for the under-19s.

