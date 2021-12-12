Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace secured a crucial Premier League win over Everton on Sunday evening.

On the back of three consecutive defeats to Aston Villa, Leeds United and Manchester United, victory for Patrick Vieira's side at Selhurst Park simply couldn't have been more important.

And the three points came in no small part thanks to yet another sensational display from Conor Gallagher, who continues to stand out as one of the Premier League signings of the season.

Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton

In fact, the Chelsea loanee got the party started in south London with a clinical strike, before James Tomkins set the Eagles well on the way to victory by doubling their lead after half-time.

But there were more than a few nerves jangled just minutes later when Salomon Rondon pulled the visitors back into the game with his first goal for Everton.

Thankfully for Vieira, though, Palace stood tall in the face of adversity and were even able to regain their two-goal advantage courtesy of an absolute screamer from Gallagher in stoppage time.

Gallagher's screamer vs Everton

With Everton cheaply conceding possession on the edge of their own penalty area, Gallagher needed just one touch to set the ball out of his feet before unleashing a venomous strike.

The England starlet reminded the world why he's one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League with his thunderbolt strike kissing the crossbar on the way to finding the net.

A combination of power and curve saw Gallagher secure the win with what must surely be one of the best Premier League goals of the season so far and you can be sure to enjoy it down below:

We could watch that on repeat until the cows come home.

Premier League Goal of the Season contender

That has to be one of the Premier League goals of the season so far because the aesthetically-pleasing nature of Gallagher's strike flying past Jordan Pickford is really something else.

It might not have been as far in the top corner as possible, but the power behind the strike and the way it wiggled between Pickford's glove and the crossbar made for such a joyful watch.

It would certainly be the Premier League Goal of the Season pick of yours truly if it wasn't for the remarkable solo efforts that Mohamed Salah has been conjuring up for Liverpool.

It is, if nothing else, right up there with the Andros Townsend and Danny Ings' strikes that have already bagged themselves Premier League Goal of the Month awards in the 2021/22 campaign.

But either way, there's no denying that it deserves its place as a contender because few goals this season make you want to hit the replay button as much as Gallagher's thunderbolt.

