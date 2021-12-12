Molineux transfer news: 'Good sign' for Wolves after major reveal on £27m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield believes it is a good sign that Wolves came close to signing Renato Sanches from Lille during the summer.

The Athletic's Tim Spiers recently revealed that the Midlands club almost landed the £27m-rated midfielder in the last transfer window, and Hatfield thinks that is a positive thing.

What has been said about Renato Sanches and Wolves?

Sanches was clearly a key target for Wolves as new manager Bruno Lage looked to strengthen his midfield.

According to Sky Sports, both Wolves and Lille were in talks over a deal but that came to an end on deadline day, resulting in the Portugal international remaining in France.

It has seen Lage have to make do with Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker, with the Premier League outfit quite light in midfield.

Enter Giveaway

With the transfer window opening again next month, though, Lage will have the chance to address that, and it will be interesting to see if another move for Sanches is made.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Wolves' failed move for Renato Sanches?

While Wolves were obviously unable to sign Sanches in the end, Hatfield thinks it is a good sign that they were able to come close to landing the Euro 2016 winner.

The Express & Star journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a good sign for Wolves that they managed to get as close as possible without actually completing the transfer.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

"Of course, I'm not too sure on the situation in terms of whether contracts were agreed with the player and whether the wages were right for him and Wolves, but it's a good sign that Wolves and Lille managed to get that far for sure."

Should Wolves make another move for Renato Sanches?

Given their lack of depth in midfield, Wolves should definitely revisit things with Sanches, who helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title and end Paris Saint-Germain's dominance last season.

The former Bayern Munich and Benfica man has been picking up quite a few muscle injuries of late, so that will be a concern for potential suitors, while his last stint in England did not go too well.

1 of 10 What year did the Molineux stadium become Wolves' home? 1899 1909 1889 1879

He played just 12 times in the Premier League across his loan spell with Swansea City, with injuries also being a problem back then.

Still, he is a very talented individual. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola once hailed him as "one of the best young players in Europe". And at 24 years of age, he is still quite young.

News Now - Sport News