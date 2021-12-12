Leeds transfer news: Elland Road favourite 'could be the big story of the summer'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There is a strong possibility that Leeds United favourite Kalvin Phillips will be at the centre of a transfer saga at the end of the season, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Reports suggest Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle it out to persuade Phillips to join them in a £60million deal during the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils making the England international a priority.

What's the latest news involving Phillips?

While Phillips may be a man in demand, he is spending some time away from the pitch after sustaining an injury during the 2-2 draw with Brentford last week.

There are fears that the hamstring problem is set to keep Phillips on the sidelines for two months, meaning Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be without one of his key players during a jam-packed period of the season.

The blow came just a matter of days after Bielsa was forced to deny claims of a falling out with Phillips.

Since coming through the ranks at the Yorkshire club, Phillips has become an integral member of the Premier League side's midfield and racked up 226 appearances.

Phillips' stunning form has also resulted in him becoming an England regular and he only missed 25 minutes of the Three Lions' Euro 2020 campaign which culminated in a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the final.

The 26-year-old has since taken his tally of caps up to 19, with him appearing twice during the most recent international break.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Phillips?

O'Rourke is confident that the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool will follow up their interest in Phillips after the season reaches its climax.

The journalist reckons the Leeds and England midfielder could be at the centre of a transfer window tug of war.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Kalvin Phillips could be a big story in the summer.

"Before his injury, he just kept improving. I think he proved what a top performer he is for England."

Is this likely to be Phillips' last season at Elland Road?

Phillips appeared to insist he sees his future at Leeds when his agent, Kevin Sharp, revealed the midfielder had no desire of leaving his hometown club amid interest from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

But question marks over his future remain as he has yet to agree an extension to his agreement.

Phillips' current Leeds deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024 but the club are eager to tie him down to a fresh contract.

Leeds opened negotiations with Phillips in September and it was thought that he was in line to secure a major pay rise.

It was then claimed that discussions had reached an advanced stage and Leeds were keen to agree terms ahead of the transfer window reopening next month but clubs have been put on alert as a fresh contract has yet to be confirmed.

