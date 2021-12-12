Newcastle transfer news: Magpies to 'accelerate things quickly' amid huge offer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United are looking to wrap up a deal for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele quickly in order to beat Premier League rivals to the winger's signature, according to Newcastle World journalist Liam Kennedy.

The January transfer window will offer the Magpies their first opportunity to strengthen the squad since undergoing a takeover worth £305million in October.

What's the latest news involving Dembele?

Dembele is currently on the books of La Liga giants Barcelona, having headed to the Nou Camp in a deal which could rise to as much as £135.5million.

However, the 24-year-old's spell in Spain has not gone to plan as a host of injuries have restricted him to little more than 120 appearances for Barcelona.

Dembele's Nou Camp contract is set to expire next summer, meaning he is potentially available for a cut-price fee in January or he could even negotiate with suitors outside of Spain and pen a pre-contract agreement as early as next month.

While Newcastle would not have been able to compete for Dembele under the previous regime, they are now the richest club in world football and would be able to afford the wide-man's wage demands.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Newcastle have been interested in acquiring Dembele since the change of ownership.

The report suggests the Magpies are willing to offer the 2018 World Cup winner a spectacular contract worth more than £12.8million.

What has Liam Kennedy said about Dembele?

Kennedy has confirmed that Newcastle are interested in bringing Dembele to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

He claims the winger, who has won 27 international caps for France, is in the forefront of the Magpies' thinking heading into the transfer window.

Kennedy believes the Tyneside club's backers are willing to splash the cash in order to beat other interested parties to Dembele's services.

When asked about the Magpies' links to Dembele, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Newcastle's new owners do want to accelerate things quite quickly."

Which other clubs have been linked with Dembele?

With Premier League clubs being able to tie Dembele down to a pre-contract agreement as soon as next month or opt to pay Barcelona a fee to bring him in with half of the season remaining, it is no surprise that he is a rumoured target of several clubs.

According Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Newcastle in the race to sign Dembele.

However, the report suggests there is a possibility that the two-time La Liga champion could still opt to remain at Barcelona.

The Spanish media outlet, via Sport Witness, also claim Chelsea have entered the running for Dembele.

Manchester United are another Premier League club looking to pounce on the uncertainty over the winger's future.

