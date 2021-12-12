Aston Villa latest news: 42-cap star man 'could be Gerrard's Jack Grealish'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John McGinn could become Aston Villa's new Jack Grealish under Steven Gerrard, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Gerrard was appointed as the Midlands club's head coach last month and McGinn has failed to miss a single minute since the ex-Rangers boss took over the managerial reins.

What's the latest news involving McGinn and Grealish?

McGinn has become a star player at Villa Park since joining the club from Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian in 2018.

The central midfielder has made more than 120 appearances for Villa, while he has only missed one Premier League fixture since the campaign got underway.

McGinn has already caught the eye of his new boss, with Gerrard lavishing the 42-cap Scotland international with praise after the win over Leicester City last weekend.

The 27-year-old's importance has been emphasised even further following Grealish's exit for Manchester City, when he broke the British transfer record thanks to a £100million deal being struck in August.

Grealish made 213 appearances for his boyhood club and has gone on to become a regular starter in his new surroundings at the Etihad Stadium.

What has Luke Hatfield said about McGinn?

Hatfield believes McGinn is in with a serious chance of becoming as important to Villa under Gerrard as Grealish was before his departure.

The journalist feels the Scottish midfielder's leadership abilities have been even more prominent since Grealish headed north to Manchester.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "McGinn could certainly be Gerrard's Jack Grealish at Villa.

"In terms of the way that he leads from the front, he's never one to shirk responsibility and that is something that Grealish was always known for at Villa.

"Grealish was always someone who was brave enough to get the ball whenever he could."

Are there any fears that McGinn could follow Grealish out of Villa Park?

The Sun have claimed that McGinn is among Manchester United's targets ahead of the transfer window reopening next month.

It is not the first time McGinn has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford as former Red Devils chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hopeful of signing him two years ago and Villa set an asking price of £50million.

Villa will hold the upper-hand in negotiations if Manchester United or any other suitors come forward as he is currently tied down to a £25,000-per-week deal which is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

