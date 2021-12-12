Tottenham latest news: 'Bit like Eriksen' - Fresh claim emerges on Spurs star's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that it could be a case of you don't know what you've got until it's gone if Hugo Lloris leaves Tottenham.

Lloris has entered the final 12 months of his contract in north London and will be available to sign on a free next summer.

What's the latest news with Lloris?

Despite Tottenham's defensive issues, the Frenchman is enjoying a solid campaign, even though he's regularly been let down by some of those in front of him.

Following the 3-0 win over Norwich last weekend, Lloris has kept six clean sheets in 15 outings, which is bettered only by Edouard Mendy and Ederson (7) and Alisson (8).

Since Antonio Conte's arrival, Lloris has conceded just once in four league games, although the fixture list has been kind to Spurs, with home games against Leeds, Brentford, and Norwich.

Despite his good form, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Jordan Pickford, although that now appears unlikely to happen with Lloris in talks over a new contract.

Bridge has compared Lloris' current situation to Eriksen, who he feels wasn't fully appreciated by Spurs fans during his seven-and-a-half years at the club despite directly contributing to 159 goals in 309 appearances.

What did Bridge say about Lloris?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He is in the last year of his contract. I was in the press conference with Conte last week and someone asked him about Lloris, but Conte brushed it off and said I've only been here a few weeks, I don't really know many of the contract situations, all I know is that Lloris is a top goalkeeper.

"I think Lloris is a bit like Eriksen, some Spurs fans don't really appreciate what they've got until they're gone."

Is Lloris likely to sign a new contract?

Conte has plenty of issues to fix in January and then next summer and the last thing he needs is to add signing a goalkeeper to that list.

Therefore, despite the odd mistake here and there, it would be a wise decision by Tottenham to sort Lloris' future and ensure he remains at the club.

Furthermore, Pierluigi Gollini hasn't exactly impressed when he's stepped in, so Lloris going would require Conte to go out and spend money on a goalkeeper, made worse by the 34-year-old leaving for nothing.

