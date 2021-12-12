Celtic latest news: Fresh claim emerges on Dermot Desmond's future plans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dermot Desmond is looking to pass more responsibility behind the scenes at Celtic onto his son, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

Desmond is the Scottish Premiership title challengers' majority shareholder, with the Irishman owning a 34.7 per cent stake in the club.

What's the latest news involving Desmond?

Desmond has been working behind the scenes as a non-executive director since May 1995, which means he is the longest-serving board member at Celtic.

The 71-year-old publicly denied he had any intention of selling his shares after sections of the Bhoys' support called for him to leave Parkhead earlier this year.

Since walking through the door and offering his financial backing in the mid-1990s, Desmond has seen Celtic win a host of trophies, including 16 Scottish Premiership crowns.

Desmond would have seen his club win a 10th domestic title on the trot were it not for Celtic missing out on top spot to arch-rivals Rangers last season.

According to Forbes, Desmond's fortune is valued at more than £1.5billion and he started his career in finance before founding NCB Stockbrokers and starting his own private equity firm International Investment & Underwriting.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Desmond?

Hodge believes Celtic's regular success when it comes to winning trophies means Desmond has little more to fight for.

During Brendan Rodgers' reign, the Bhoys won the treble two seasons on the spin and Hodge feels Desmond is looking to offer more control to his son.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "In terms of domestically, Brendan Rodgers swept house. It means he has basically achieved everything that he wanted to. He has done an unbeaten domestic season where they won a treble and you don't get better than that.

"Is his love for it there and is his ambition what it was? I think there are question marks over that.

"I know for a fact that he's looking to pass more of the responsibility onto his son."

How heavily involved has Desmond been so far this season?

Instead of meeting the demands of some supporters and walking away, Desmond played a leading role in Celtic appointing Ange Postecoglou as their new boss in June.

He reportedly took a hands-on approach in helping the manager to rebuild his squad by being involved in the process of securing deals during the summer transfer window.

While he admitted to holding conversations with Desmond and enjoying the full backing of the board, Postecoglou insisted he was in charge of Celtic's strategy when it came to bolstering the squad.

