Red Bull boss Christian Horner was captured celebrating Max Verstappen's last-gasp win over Lewis Hamilton in brilliant behind-the-scenes footage as the Dutchman won his first Formula 1 World Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen, 24, sprung a late surprise on Sunday to finish above Hamilton at the top of the leaderboard after a safety car came out when Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams straight into the barriers at Yas Marinas Circuit.

And Sky Sports' television cameras dramatically caught Horner's live reaction as the flying Dutchman headed for the finishing line after superbly overtaking the former world champion on turn five of the final lap.

The footage starts with Horner watching on nervously as Verstappen storms past Hamilton to take the lead for the first time during the race.

Verstappen then puts his foot firmly on the gas, before fending off a late attack from Hamilton as he desperately tries to wrestle back control.

But by then the damage had already been done as it ended up being far too late for Hamilton to turn it around before Verstappen sailed past the chequered flag.

Horner breaks out in a huge smile, before repeatedly punching the air in delight and yelling 'yes!'

After the race, Horner told Sky Sports: "That just about sums up this year I think because I said I think I called it on commentary that it was going to need something from the racing gods for the last ten laps.

"Thank you Nicholas Latifi for that safety car, and I have to say with the stewards, we felt hard done by early in the race, but they did great to get the race growing again.

"But it's been an insane competition, and for Max to win the world championship it's not just about here, it's about a whole year.

"And I have to say full credit to Lewis, he's been a phenomenal opponent all year, he's a great world champion, and that's what makes it even more valid to win this."

Asked if he was aware of what the race director was planning to do before he made the controversial decision, he replied: "No, we were screaming at him, 'Let them race!'

"That's what we've been talking about all these years, let them race, and this championship came down to the last lap and a great strategy call to make that pitstop to take that set of softs.

"And then it was down to Max to make it happen."

