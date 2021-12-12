Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'waiting to sign' title-winning defender

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are still there in the background waiting to sign Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

United were heavily linked with a move for Trippier in the summer but nothing materialised in the end.

What has been said about Kieran Trippier and Manchester United?

The Sun reported back in July that United were close to signing both Trippier and Raphael Varane from Atletico and Real Madrid respectively.

However, while the Red Devils were able to snap up Varane in an initial £34m deal, the 35-cap England international remained in the Spanish capital.

With no new right-back arriving, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been starting regularly for United, though he was replaced by Diogo Dalot in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge.

Enter Giveaway

According to WhoScored, Wan-Bissaka has been one of United's best performers in the Premier League this season, with the 24-year-old recording one of the highest average match ratings in the squad.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Kieran Trippier to Manchester United?

Wan-Bissaka could soon have a battle on his hands to keep his place in this United team, with O'Rourke telling GIVEMESPORT that the Premier League outfit are still interested in Trippier.

According to the transfer insider, though, a return to England next summer is more likely for the 2020/21 La Liga title winner.

Football Terrace DEBATE: Can Ralf Rangnick win a trophy at Man United?

Speaking to GMS, O'Rourke said: "Kieran Trippier would love to come back to the Premier League [amid Newcastle United speculation], but he's probably got other irons in the fire as well with Manchester United still there in the background waiting to sign him.

"So don't expect Trippier to move in the January window, probably be the summer window that he will probably return to these shores."

Who else is interested in Kieran Trippier?

Newcastle are thought to be keen on Trippier. According to The Telegraph, the former Tottenham man is one name the club's board has discussed ahead of a huge January for the Magpies, who are currently caught up in a relegation battle.

Jesse Lingard is another player said to be on their radar, so while Manchester United may not sign Trippier or anyone else next month given that they have an interim manager in charge, there could still be some transfer activity at Old Trafford.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Manchester United footballer from the 2000s? Zoran Tosic Juan Sebastian Veron Chris Eagles Louis Saha

Lingard is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning the Red Devils could decide to cash in next month.

As for Trippier, a man seemingly in demand, he could soon have a decision to make as both Newcastle and Manchester United circle.

News Now - Sport News