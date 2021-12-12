Liverpool transfer news: £27m Anfield target 'has the Klopp characteristics'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen has "the Klopp characteristics", says journalist Emmet Gates.

Bowen was reportedly a target for Liverpool during the summer transfer window, with The Athletic's James Pearce claiming that he was on the Reds' radar.

How serious is Liverpool's interest in Jarrod Bowen?

Liverpool's interest in Bowen does seem genuine. Since Pearce's claim, manager Jurgen Klopp has come out and praised the 24-year-old.

Speaking before Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against West Ham last month, Klopp told reporters: "It's good fun watching them. They have become a high intense team. I like Bowen a lot. He worked his way up from Hull. He's made big steps."

Bowen impressed in that surprise win over Klopp's side, setting up two goals, and is having a good season at the London Stadium overall.

On WhoScored, the £27m-rated star's average match rating is over 7.00, showing just how consistent he has been for the Hammers.

There is no doubt that David Moyes will be desperate to keep hold of him, but if he keeps this form up, it could be tricky.

What has Emmet Gates said about Jarrod Bowen?

From what he has seen, Gates believes Bowen has the characteristics needed to play in a Klopp team.

The Liverpool.com journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "He has the Klopp characteristics as a player, you know, he's quick, agile, obviously he can press when need be and obviously Klopp would work with him on that and further refine his game, develop him as a player."

How have Liverpool's recent signings from the Premier League performed?

Under Klopp, Liverpool have had a lot of success when it has come to buying players from Premier League rivals, with Diogo Jota being the latest example.

The 25-year-old joined from Wolves in a £41m deal last year and has not disappointed since arriving at Anfield.

In his debut season as a Liverpool player, Jota scored 13 goals in 30 appearances and could have easily scored more had it not been for a serious knee injury that he picked up.

Then there is also Virgil van Dijk, who the Reds broke the bank for just before the 2018 winter transfer window opened, but the former Southampton man needs no introduction here.

Could Bowen be the next success story? His form this term shows he has the potential to, but West Ham will obviously be looking to retain his services as they aim to solidify their status among the Premier League's top teams.

