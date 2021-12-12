Arsenal transfer news: £72m outcast's future decided 'by end of December'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown thinks Arsenal may consider loaning out Nicolas Pepe in January.

Pepe does not seem to have the trust of manager Mikel Arteta right now, while a trio of Premier League clubs are thought to be interested in signing the 29-year-old on a temporary basis.

What is Nicolas Pepe's current situation at Arsenal?

Right now, Pepe is barely playing. The Ivorian did not feature at all for Arsenal in the Premier League during November and has got off to a bad start this month, failing to make an appearance in either of the Gunners' first two fixtures of December against Manchester United and Everton.

Premier League clubs seem to be taking note of his situation at the Emirates, with Everton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace all said to be interested in signing the player.

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, the three top-flight sides are keen on doing a loan deal with an option to buy as they look to bolster their squads in the new year.

Enter Giveaway

Ultimately, with Pepe on the periphery right now, a loan move could be a good idea.

What has Paul Brown said about Nicolas Pepe?

Brown thinks a loan move could very well be a possibility if Pepe's situation does not improve this month.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Star journalist said: "By the end of December, we'll know in terms of how many games he's played, how it looks for him at Arsenal. And if he's still not playing, then they may have to consider loaning him out."

Arteta is DROWNING! Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Everton beat Arsenal 2-1

Who should Nicolas Pepe join?

If Pepe does have a choice between Palace, Everton and Newcastle, it would not be a surprise if the first of that trio appealed to him the most.

The £31.5m-rated winger would get to stay in London and link up with an Arsenal legend in Patrick Vieira.

He would also get to play with his Ivory Coast team-mate Wilfried Zaha and some other exciting players like Odsonne Edouard and Conor Gallagher.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Arsenal footballer from the 2000s? Justin Hoyte Jeremie Aliadiere Junichi Inamoto Armand Traore

Having spent £72m on him, this situation is far from ideal for Arsenal. But when it comes to those attacking positions, Arteta has clearly settled on the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, leaving little room for the club's record signing.

So, again, it may be best if Pepe spends a little bit of time away from north London before re-evaluating everything next summer if possible.

News Now - Sport News