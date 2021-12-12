Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles 'resigned to' £13.5m star leaving Selhurst Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are "resigned" to the fact they will be unable to turn Conor Gallagher's loan move from Chelsea into a permanent switch, according to former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer.

Gallagher headed to Selhurst Park on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window and has shone in his new surroundings.

What's the latest news involving Gallagher?

Patrick Vieira, who was appointed as Palace's new manager in July, made Gallagher one of his first acquisitions in the hot seat and the midfielder's form has made it clear why the Frenchman was keen to prise the 21-year-old away from Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis.

Gallagher, who is valued at £13.5million by Transfermarkt, has started every Premier League fixture since he was unable to make his debut against parent club Chelsea on the opening day of the campaign.

He has made a telling impact in the final third of the pitch, scoring four goals and recording a further three assists.

Gallagher's form was rewarded when he earned his maiden England call-up after Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Luke Shaw pulled out of Gareth Southgate's squad last month.

As a result, Gallagher became the first Palace player to be selected for an England squad since Aaron Wan-Bissaka in 2019.

Gallagher made his senior debut at international level by coming on as a substitute in the 10-0 World Cup qualifying rout of San Marino.

That led to Gallagher heaping praise on Vieira, with him describing his club boss as "amazing" and insisting his tactical game has improved since joining Palace.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Gallagher?

Palmer feels Palace are already aware that it will be impossible to sign Gallagher permanently as a result of his impressive form.

The former England international feels Vieira will already be looking at potential replacements ahead of Gallagher's loan coming to an end at the season's climax.

Palmer exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they're resigned to the fact that they won't sign him permanently, that is for sure.

"I don't believe that Chelsea will let him go permanently, so you've always got to be in the hunch and looking for good players."

Why is it unlikely that Palace will be able to sign Gallagher permanently?

It has been revealed that Chelsea refused to include an option to buy clause when clubs entered negotiations over Gallagher during the summer and plans are in place for him to be integrated into Thomas Tuchel's squad next season.

With that in mind, there is an acceptance at Palace that Gallagher will only be with the Eagles until the end of the season.

Gallagher penned a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge last year, so Chelsea would be in a strong negotiating position if Palace or any other club looked to test the Blues' resolve.

