Chelsea transfer news: Major exit 'one to look out for' as fresh report emerges

Chelsea fear that Paris Saint-Germain will step up their interest in Antonio Rudiger when the transfer window reopens next month, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Rudiger looks set to leave Stamford Bridge in the not-too-distant future as his current contract, worth £100,000-per-week, is due to expire at the end of the season and Chelsea have failed in their efforts to agree fresh terms with the defender.

What's the latest news involving Rudiger?

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is pushing his employers to resolve the uncertainty over Rudiger's future by meeting the 49-cap Germany international's demands.

Rudiger has been an integral member of the Blues' defence since Tuchel's appointment as Frank Lampard's successor in January, with him making close to 50 appearances following the change in the dugout.

Chelsea are desperate for Rudiger to commit his long-term future to the club but they have yet to come to an agreement on a new deal, with the centre-half stalling over the offer of a contract worth £140,000-per-week in September.

Rudiger, who headed to the Premier League in a switch worth an initial £29million from Roma in 2017, is understood to be assessing his options and there is the possibility that he could still remain in west London.

It was claimed by French media outlet Le10Sport shortly after the closure of the summer transfer window that Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs keeping tabs on Rudiger's situation.

The Ligue One giants are one of Europe's elite sides who are reportedly willing to hand Rudiger a £400,000-per-week pay package which would make him one of the best paid defenders on the planet.

What has Dean Jones said about Rudiger?

Jones has revealed that Chelsea are bracing themselves for PSG stepping up their interest in Rudiger.

The defender is able to negotiate with overseas clubs when he enters the final six months of his contract, meaning he could potentially sign a pre-contract agreement with Mauricio Pochettino's side as soon as January.

Jones believes Rudiger will be a man in demand when the transfer window reopens in a matter of weeks.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "They think PSG are coming in for him so that's one to look out for."

Which other clubs have shown an interest in Rudiger?

Along with PSG, European heavyweights Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the clubs in the mix to attempt to strike a deal for Rudiger.

According to Italian transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio, via German media outlet Wettfreunde, Chelsea's Premier League rivals Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also holding talks.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport have reported that former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is looking to seal Rudiger's return to Roma.

