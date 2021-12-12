Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bayley has teased WWE fans with a major update on her injury recovery progress.

The SmackDown star was forced out of action back in July after suffering an ACL injury at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

After undergoing surgery, Bayley was reportedly looking at nine months out of action with the injury, but an update straight from the horse's mouth could hint at a much sooner return.

Speaking on an Instagram Live session, The Role Model gave a very promising insight into her rehabilitation and potential timeframe towards her comeback.

"My knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great.

"So, I mean, it's only a matter of time."

Before Bayley suffered her injury, she was locked in a fierce feud with Bianca Belair.

Bayley met with The EST of WWE at both WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell earlier this year, competing for the SmackDown Women's Championship title on both occasions.

Belair was victorious in both matches, retaining her crown and sparking further conflict between her and Bayley.

The two were then scheduled to meet once again at Money in the Bank in July, but Bayley was forced to withdraw after tearing her ACL. She has been sidelined ever since, but has kept a close eye on the action unfolding in WWE.

Bayley will certainly be aware of the fact her former rival Belair now competes on Monday Night Raw and Charlotte Flair is the new SmackDown women's champion after the 2021 Draft.

Following her update, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news of what could be a potential Bayley return coming soon.

There is still no set date on when Bayley will return to the ring, but one thing is for sure — when she makes her long awaited comeback, The Role Model will be gunning to reclaim the title she previously held for 380 days.

What's more is the woman who took it from her, Sasha Banks, is still with the blue brand and will be waiting to take on her former foe once again.

