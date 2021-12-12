Tottenham transfer news: £67.5m Conte target would be 'absolutely fantastic' signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Graham Roberts has said that signing Matthijs de Ligt would be an absolutely outstanding for Tottenham.

January will give Antonio Conte the first chance to shape his squad and adding defenders will surely close to the top of his wish-list.

Tottenham could be without Cristian Romero until February and Roberts thinks that Conte needs to bring in two centre-backs when the window opens next month.

Why do Tottenham need centre-backs?

Conte has made an encouraging start to life as Spurs manager, collecting 10 points from a possible 12 and his team have conceded just once in that period.

However, the Italian is unlikely to be fooled by his side winning three Premier League games on the bounce. He said after their recent embarrassing European defeat against Mura that the level at Tottenham is not high, which suggested that there's work to do in January.

Spurs have already conceded three goals in a single game on four occasions this season, so will need to make some defensive signings in January, with the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon not up to the task.

Previous reports have suggested that Tottenham could sign a defender, midfielder, and attacker, although that was before Romero suffered a nasty hamstring injury on international duty.

Therefore, for Conte's side to continue progressing moving forward, Roberts thinks that he'll need to bring in two more centre-backs in January.

What did Roberts say?

When asked whether de Ligt would be a good place to start, Roberts told GIVEMESPORT: "You've got de Vrij as well, you've got him. You've got Skriniar. I'm sure they've got three in mind and if they get two of them, that would be absolutely fantastic."

Could Tottenham attract de Ligt?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are targeting a move for de Ligt in January, with sporting director Fabio Paratici keen on a reunion with the defender after brining him to Juve from Ajax.

The Dutchman is still regarded as one of the best centre-backs in European football, but since joining Juventus from Ajax for £67.5m, he hasn't hit the heights that some might have expected him to.

This season alone, the 22-year-old has found himself on the bench on four occasions but he has managed to outperform Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, with his WhoScored rating better than both of the Italian pair this season, which is no mean feat.

He would be an impressive signing for Spurs, who'll be hoping the pull of Paratici and Conte will be enough to secure strike a January deal.

